Barlow boys volleyball reaches state finals

The Joel Barlow boys volleyball team is back in the Class M championship match for the third time in four years, after a 3-1 victory over Lewis Mills on Monday in the semifinals at Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

The third-seeded Falcons (15-7) play top-seeded Newington in the finals on Thursday at 5 in Shelton. Newington, the defending champ, swept South Windsor 3-0 in the semifinals.

The final scores were 25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19.

The last time the Falcons were in the state finals was 2016, when it lost in the championship match for the second straight year. They will be looking to win their first-ever state title.

“It’s great. It’s a great opportunity. It’s just so much fun as a fan of the game,” said head coach Chris Lovelett after the win. “I’m so proud of these guys because they deserve it. It’s just another great opportunity to go and play a great volleyball game. It’s a great testament to these kids, especially the seniors.”

After Barlow took set one easily, 25-12, the Spartans got on track in the second set, building an 18-14 lead. Barlow used a 6-1 run to take a 20-19 lead on back-to-back kills by Matt Cruz. The score was 22-22 when Cruz’s serve hit the top of the net and dropped over for an ace, followed by a kill by Anthony Rizzo to make it 24-22. The winning point came via a hitting error.

Lewis Mills came out on fire to start the third set, taking a 13-6 lead. The Spartans were up 23-15 when Barlow put together a late 8-2 run to cut the lead to 24-22 before a serving error ended the set 25-22.

Set four was very close early, with the game tied at 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, before Barlow went up 15-12 on a kill by Cruz, ace by Thomas Lucido and block by Finn McCaffrey.

Lewis Mills was still within two, 20-18, when Lucido and Cruz had back-to-back kills and then combined for a block to push the lead to 23-19. Another Cruz kill made it 24-19 and the final point came on an error.

Cruz had 11 kills in the final set.

“He had an outstanding game.” Lovelett said of Cruz. “We knew we could rely on him. He’s a great leader and a big-game player and he did it again today.”

Second-seeded Lewis Mills (15-5) got an outstanding game from Tyler Joseph, who had 12 kills over the final three sets to get the Falcons back into the match.