Barlow boys 13th at Class M swim championship

A pair of top-three individual performances from junior Andrew Yu led the Joel Barlow boys swim team to a 13th-place finish at the Class M state championship meet Wednesday in West Hartford.

The Falcons had 180 points to easily top conference rival Bethel, which was 14th with 158 points.

Perennial power Weston won its second straight Class M title with 644 points. Hand-Madison (583.5) was second and Wethersfield (547) third in the 21-team field.

Yu began with a third-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley. His time of 2:01.02 was a drop of more than two seconds from his qualifying-meet time of 2:03.38.

Weston’s Nathan Katz had a time of 1:53.80 to win the 200 IM by almost six seconds over runner-up Christopher Wu of Hand-Madison (1:59.27).

Yu added another third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.63. Charles Palsho of Weston was first (58.09) and Paul O’Connor of Hand-Madison was second (1:00.16).

Sophomore Max Nonnemacher also scored points in two individual events for Barlow. Nonnemacher finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.71) and was 15th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.14).

In the 200-yard medley relay, Nonnemacher, Yu, James Gombos, and Jake Bernard combined to win the B Final and finish ninth overall with a time of 1:49.41.

Also winning a B Final was Barlow’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Connor Frederickson, Nonnemacher, Bernard, and Yu, which was ninth overall in 3:33.16.

Frederickson, Ryan Thomas, Kai Koslov, and Gombos were 17th in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:50.24.

Notes: The Class M finals took place at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford.

Barlow was 12th at last year’s Class M championship with 188 points.