Barlow baseball falls to Immaculate

Scoring runs in five of its six at-bats, Immaculate defeated the Joel Barlow baseball team, 10-1, on Monday afternoon in Danbury.

The Mustangs led 3-0 after two innings and then pulled away with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two more in the sixth.

Barlow (0-2) got its lone run in the top of the sixth. Owen Corazzelli started the inning by reaching on an error. Two outs later, Ben Ciardullo singled to left field to score Corazzelli.

Immaculate pitchers Patrick Iannetta and Joey Rios combined to allow no earned runs on five hits. They walked five batters and struck out nine.

Kyle Andreoli had two hits for Barlow and also reached on a walk. Clark Gilmore, Tiernan Lynch (double) and Ciardullo added one hit apiece for the Falcons.

Lynch got the start and pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits while walking six and striking out two. Sam Capatakanis (three innings, five runs) and Jacob Lenes (one inning, two runs) pitched in relief for Barlow. Two of the runs against Capatakanis were unearned.