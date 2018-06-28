Bara, Baisley win Weston Lacrosse Club Merit Award

In 2010, the Weston Lacrosse Club established the Weston High School Merit Award in order to honor one senior class member from each of the Weston High School boys and girls lacrosse teams each season.

This year’s recipients are Sofia Bara and Jason Baisley.

The recipient is chosen based on embodiment of the core values of the Weston Lacrosse Club as demonstrated by leadership, sportsmanship, athleticism in the game of lacrosse, citizenship, scholastic achievement and community service

Merit Award Winners are recognized at the WHS end-of-year award ceremony and permanently on the Weston Lacrosse Club website. Winners receive a cash scholarship of $1,500. Children of board members of the WLC are not eligible for the Award.

Sofia Bara

Sofia Bara has made a positive impact on the entire Weston lacrosse program from the high school varsity team to the youth program. She has volunteered countless hours teaching younger players in the off-season, always with enthusiasm and energy, and has been a Certified Junior Official for two years.

In Sofia’s lacrosse career, she has earned accolades including SWC All-Patriot recognition, senior captain and is a 2018 US Lacrosse All-Academic Award recipient, which only 21 girls in the state receive.

Sofia dedicates her time off the field to volunteer at a local community center that uses equine-assisted therapy to help disabled children. The Weston Lacrosse Club is proud to honor Sofia for her hard work, and for sharing her passion for the game of lacrosse with the entire program, and wishes her the best of luck as she attends New York University in the fall.

Jason Baisley

Jason Baisley has been a member of the high school varsity team for four years, but his impact will be felt beyond his time on the field. His accolades include being selected twice as team co-captain, three times for First-Team All-SWC and two times as Second Team All-State.

But it is his character and leadership off the field that earned him the Merit Award and distinguish him from his peers. His teammates speak about Jason as a great leader and mentor and credit him with bringing the team together. Jason has shared his passion and knowledge of the game by volunteering with the youth program for many years, as well as serving as assistant coach to this year’s sixth grade boys team.

He’s been recognized as an SWC Scholar Athlete, yet still makes time for community service both inside and outside sports. Jason is an unparalleled role model and the WLC wishes him the best as he heads to Colby College to continue his academic and athletic career.