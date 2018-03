All-SWC honors for Joel Barlow winter athletes

Twenty-nine Joel Barlow High student-athletes earned all South-West Conference recognition for the winter sports season:

Girls track

HONORABLE MENTION

Gwen Mars

Boys skiing

FIRST TEAM

Rob Hebner

Scott Candee

Spencer Katzmann

Girls skiing

FIRST TEAM

Becca Candee

Kacey Hartmann

Katelyn Kuczmarski

Madigan Stichter

Morgan Devine

Gymnastics

FIRST TEAM

Jessica Dolcimascolo

Wrestling

FIRST TEAM

Ben Coppcok

Carson LiCastri

Josh Brault

SECOND TEAM

Charlie Prather

HONORABLE MENTION

Ben Bai

Ben El-Wardany

Boys swim

THIRD TEAM

Andrew Yu

Cheerleading

FIRST TEAM

Amanda Mullen

McKenna Stablen

Samantha Romaniello

SECOND TEAM

Jenna DeVellis

Sophia Cowles

Boys hockey

SECOND TEAM-DIVISION III

Vin Masselli

Girls basketball

ALL-COLONIAL DIVISION

Julia Mullin

HONORABLE MENTION

Annie Tamallanca

Emily Grob

Boys basketball

ALL-COLONIAL DIVISION

Danny Mangieri

Owen Corazzelli

HONORABLE MENTION

Clark Gilmore