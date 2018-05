Ashley Umhoefer of Weston was the all-around champion in her age division at the 2018 YMCA Northeast Regional Championships held May 11-13 in Augusta, Maine.

Competing in the Level 6, Ages 9-11 division, she took home the first-place all-around trophy along with the title of vault champion (9.325). She was also second on bars (9.4) and third on beam (9.4), and scored 9.2 on floor.

Her performance helped the Wilton Y gymnastics Level 6 squad finish fourth out of 21 teams at the meet.