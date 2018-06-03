Golf: Redding’s Sullivan wins Wilson Cup Invitational

Redding resident and Sacred Heart University golfer Jake Sullivan partnered with fellow Golf Performance Center teammate Gray Barnes to win the Wilson Cup Invitational on May 25 at Scarsdale Golf Club.

The two-man competition was won with a 36-hole better ball score of 66-69, for a two-stroke margin of victory.

Sullivan, a freshman at Sacred Heart, was a four-year letter winner in golf at Joel Barlow High School, and two-time all-South-West Conference honoree.

He played in four events for Sacred Heart for a total of nine rounds, with an average of 79.6. His season-low score was a 74 in March at the Lonnie Barton Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla. He wound up finishing 12th overall at the event with an eight-over 152.

Sullivan also tied for 11th with a 79 at the 2018 SHU Spring Classic held at Great River Golf Club in Milford.