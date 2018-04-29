Barlow softball team downs Stratford

Five unanswered runs over the last three innings helped the Joel Barlow softball team pull away for an 8-1 victory over host Stratford on Saturday.

The Falcons improved their record to 9-2 while Stratford fell to 5-6 with its sixth straight loss.

Barlow held a slim 3-1 lead through four innings but then scored two runs in the top of the fifth, two more in the top of the sixth, and one in the top of the seventh.

Caitlin Colangelo pitched a one-hitter for Barlow, allowing only a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colangelo struck out 13 batters and didn’t issue any walks.

Clean-up hitter Claire McAnn went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Falcons.

Theresa Galban added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Abby Ota had two hits and scored two runs and Taylor Macchia contributed a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Colangelo had a hit and an RBI, and Gabby Tuccinardi and Gracie Neville each drove in a run.