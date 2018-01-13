Obituary: Nina M. Failla

Charlottesville, VA — Surrounded by her family, beloved wife and mother, Nina M. Failla, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2018. She was a Connecticut native and longtime resident of Hartford and Fairfield. The mother of Weston residents Tom Failla and mother-in-law of Kathleen Failla, her granddaughter Christina and great-grandson Grant also reside in Weston.

An Arizona Art Guild juried watercolorist, Nina was known for bold colorful abstracts and large floral arrays. In recent years, she sketched whimsical Zentangle drawings. Her artistic perspective reflected a love of family and life and she touched many with her grace, wit and wisdom.

Born in Hartford, Conn. April 10, 1925, she and her husband, Joseph, were married Jan. 24, 1948. She met her future husband after he returned from U.S. Navy war time service in the South Pacific. They raised two boys and two girls in Hartford, Conn. and Fairfield, Conn. The family was active in St. Justin Roman Catholic Church in Hartford and later, Holy Family parish in Fairfield. In the 1960s Nina worked as an administrative assistant at Fairfield University and later Handy and Harman.

In 1982, after the children graduated from college, her husband accepted a transfer to Arizona. During the Arizona years, Nina nurtured her art interest into a talented career as a watercolorist, while her husband pursued his nature and family photography hobby. They traveled frequently gathering inspiration for their artistic pursuits. They exhibited throughout the Phoenix area and were active in St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where she volunteered in the church office and organizing activities.

Nina was the daughter of Sicilian immigrants Paolo Massari and Carmelina Aiello Massari. She is predeceased by her husband and son, Richard of Las Vegas and, in addition to her Weston family, she is survived by daughters, Lynn Hatch (Charles) of Palmyra, VA, Teresa Mercer (Michael) of Fairfax, VA., daughter-in-law Glenda Failla of Newcastle, PA, four other grandchildren: Nicholas Failla, Paul Failla (Crystal), John Hatch and Cas Mercer; three other great-grandchildren: Dylan, Isabella and Hailey and close family friend Sheryl Olson of Glendale, AZ.

Funeral arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Chapel in Peoria, AZ, www.heritagefuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, AZ www.stvincentdepaul.net or a charity of one’s choice.