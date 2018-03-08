Obituary: Mary Margaret Watson, 85

Mary Margaret Watson, age 85, of Sanibel, FL, died peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Born in 1932 in Lake Placid, NY, the daughter of Daisy and Julian Reiss.

Arrangements are being handled through M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home, Lake Placid, NY. Funeral services will be held at Saint Agnes Church in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Saturday, March 10th, at 11:00. A special memorial service will be held at St. Pius X Church of Fairfield, March 16th, at 4:00 PM. There will also be a memorial service at St. Agnes Church on July 28th at 10:00 followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to charitable organizations that had great significance for her including the Julian Reiss Foundation in Lake Placid, New York, Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, and The Wild Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory, order flowers, upload a photograph or leave condolences at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com.