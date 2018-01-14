Obituary: Katherine Susan Brennan, longtime Redding resident

On December 9, 2017, Katherine Susan Brennan went home peacefully with her children by her side.

Katherine was born on July 8, 1930 in Norwalk, CT. She was married for 62 years to the late Lionel Brennan.

Kay and Lionel lived in Redding for 50 years, where they raised their 3 children, Catherine Brennan of Amboise, France, Philip Brennan of Washington, DC and Daniel P. Brennan of Roxbury, CT.

Kay as well as Lionel were always happiest when we were all together.

Besides her 3 children, Kay is survived by her beloved grandchildren Anna, Gabrielle and Carly, as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Mason and Langston.

Kay also leaves behind her beloved daughters-in-law Marianne Brennan, Mary McKeon, Ann Brennan and son-in-law Patrick Boden, whom she always treated as her own daughters and sons.

Kay is already greatly missed by all of us.

There will be a memorial service held at a future date.