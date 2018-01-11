Obituary: Gregory William Pereira, 43, of Redding

Gregory William Pereira, age 43, of Redding, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Regional Hospice in Danbury with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Patricia (Tricia) Miles Pereira.

Born in Danbury on February 6, 1974, he was the son of Joseph Pereira of Vero Beach, FL and Redding, and the late Arlene Pereira (Ahern).

Greg attended Fairfield Preparatory School at the top of his class, graduating in 1992. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Georgetown University in Marketing in 1996.

A proud and dedicated Hoyas Fan, he was always sporting a “Jack, the Bulldog” mask and full uniform to multiple Men’s Basketball Games. He was a member of the Georgetown Alumni Association. Many years later he received his MBA. He held a successful career in online market research with the NPD Group in Port Washington, NY, where he was an Executive Director.

Greg enjoyed coaching his children with the Redding and Easton Boys & Girls Club as an assistant coach in boy’s baseball and basketball and girl’s softball. Greg brought out the best in people and everyone that knew him appreciated his sound judgment, sense of humor and winning smile. He will be deeply missed. Greg leaves behind a close network of friends he loved and a strong community within Redding and Easton.

In addition to his beloved wife Tricia, he is survived by his loving children, James Pereira and Delaney Pereira. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Pereira and his wife Debbie of Parkland, FL, and their daughter, Megan, his sister and brothers-in-law, Janice Miles Dunn, Michael Miles and his wife Mary Ann, and Dan Miles and his wife Ann Marie, as well as 7 nieces and 6 nephews.

He is predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Pereira and his brothers-in-law William Miles, and David Miles and his wife, Joan.



Friends may greet the family on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 169 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg’s memory may be made to the Greg Pereira Children’s Education Fund.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit boutonfuneralhome.com.