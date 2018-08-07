McCabe runs for 28th Senate District

Michelle Lapine McCabe is running for the 28th Senate District (which includes Fairfield, Newtown, Easton and sections of both Weston and Westport). Although a first‐time candidate, advocacy and policy work are nothing new to her. Unlike many of the new 2018 candidates who decided to run in response to the 2016 Presidential Election, Michelle has been contributing to the community and advocating to improve both economic and food policy in Connecticut for over a decade.

She currently is the director of the Center for Food Equity and Economic Development (FEED) at The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport. She has been in that role since 2014, in which time she has grown the program from one that only allocated funds to food pantries and soup kitchens into a robust economic engine for low‐income area residents centered around food.

“As the Director of the FEED Center, I see first‐hand the difficulties that residents face when seeking sustainable employment, or trying to start businesses, or struggling to navigate our inadequate infrastructure. I believe in our ability to have a prosperous state for all, but it is going to take hard work and innovative solutions.”

Michelle’s top priority once elected will be to expand the tax base by bringing more businesses and residents into the area. In order to do so, some of the solutions she is proposing include:

(1) Streamlining of the permits and licenses required to do business in the state,

(2) Enhancing and increasing the efforts of CT’s Department of Economic Development,

(3) Investigating a student loan forgiveness program for CT graduates based on continued CT residency,

(4) Promoting the superior “quality of life” factors that we have in such abundance,

(5) Investing more in higher‐education‐industry hubs,

(6) Training programs to improve our workforce (partnering with nonprofits to accomplish this),

(7) Improving our Health Insurance Exchange program,

(8) Honestly facing the problems with our challenged transportation infrastructure — on all

Before her role at the Council of Churches, Michelle was at the Yale Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity where she worked on policy briefs for all levels of government around the country and developed a parent advocacy portal for improvements in school food. Prior to that, she was chair of the Fuel for Learning Partnership (FFLP), a committee of the PTA Council, which was dedicated to improving the quality of school food for all children in Fairfield.

Working at the Rudd Center and during her chairmanship of FFLP, Michelle learned the power of grassroots organizing and the importance of bringing all stakeholders together in order to achieve the best results for everyone involved. “Should I be privileged enough to bring my voice to Hartford as the Senator from the 28th District, I am determined to create stakeholder coalitions across a wide variety of different issues. It is the only way to ensure that Hartford is listening to those who are most impacted by the policy decisions being made by those in the legislature. My work as both a professional and a volunteer have prepared me for Hartford. It would be a continuation of the work I have already been doing, but in a larger and more effective arena.”

For additional information contact Tara Cook‐Littman at 917-602-0855 or [email protected]

