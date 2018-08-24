Workers get sick in Easton home from inhaling cleaning supplies

Two workers who were cleaning a new home in Easton became very sick from inhaling chemicals, and had to go to the hospital.

At 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 19, Easton EMS workers received a 911 call from a man who reported some of his employees were feeling sick while cleaning a two-story house in Easton.

“We sent police and ambulances over to the house, which was new and had just been purchased,” said Sgt. Jonathan Arnold, communications division supervisor with the Easton Police Department.“When EMS workers arrived, they found two men there, who were disoriented.”

They were dizzy, sick to their stomach, shaking uncontrollably, and sweating profusely, according to Arnold.

The workers had spent two hours sanding and polyurethaning every floor of the house, which had all hardwood floors.

“While they worked, they were not wearing respirators and all the windows and doors in the house were closed,” Arnold said.

“We had both Easton ambulances staffed with volunteers, and two paramedics from Bridgeport, come to the home,” he said.

At first, it took awhile to determine what had happened, as well as to find out if there was anyone else in the home, since the workers spoke no English, only Spanish.

One of the paramedics spoke Spanish and the EMS workers learned when the men started to feel sick, they called their boss, who called 911 for them, according to Arnold.

EMS workers learned the reason the men shut all the doors and windows is they didn’t want the bugs to get inside and ruin the floors.

The men were sent to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport for treatment.

“They needed fresh air and oxygen,” Arnold said.

Arnold strongly encourages anyone who is using polyurethane, paints, or lacquering windows inside a home to keep windows and doors open, and fans on.

“If you’re worried about bugs coming in, put screens on the windows,” Arnold said.