Winter Weather Advisory, school closures/delays

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 p.m. today.

Moderate to locally heavy snow will continue across the region through around 9 a.m.

There is expected to be snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Expect reduced visibilities at times.

Schools

Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools are closed today due to inclement weather. Weston public schools are on a three-hour delayed opening.