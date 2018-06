WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:

Memorial Day parade, May 28, 10 a.m.

Memorial Day ceremony, May 28, 11 a.m.

Board of Finance June 14 meeting, noon.

Board of Selectmen May 3 meeting, 3 p.m.

Board of Selectmen May 17 meeting, 4 p.m.

Citizen of the Year Award Ceremony, 7 p.m.

Board of Selectmen June 7 meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.