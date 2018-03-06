Westport administrator hired to lead Weston pupil personnel services

The Weston Board of Education announced on Monday, March 5, that it has appointed Michael L. Rizzo as Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Personnel Services.

Rizzo will start the position on July 1, replacing Lois Pernice who is retiring after 11 years as Director of Pupil Personnel Services.

He will be the first person hired for the newly-created position of Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Personnel Services.

In a press release issued Monday night, Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie said Rizzo is widely regarded as one of Connecticut’s preeminent leaders in the field of pupil personnel services and special education.

Rizzo is coming from Westport public schools where he has been an administrator since 2006. He served in Westport as an assistant principal (with a focus on special education), and as Assistant Director of Pupil Services, and for the past six years as Director of Pupil Services. Before that, he was a language arts teacher in Fairfield for seven years. Rizzo has a BA and MA from Fairfield University and a Sixth Year Diploma from University of Connecticut. He has been an Adjunct Professor at Fairfield University since 2016, teaching courses on special education.

According to McKersie, “Mr. Rizzo brings to Weston a proven record of collaborating with teachers, administrators, students, families, and Board members on developing and implementing pupil personnel and special education programs that strive to help students of all backgrounds optimize their talents, abilities and interests, and achieve academic, social and emotional growth. Known for his expertise on the educational, developmental, policy and legal aspects of special education, Mr. Rizzo receives high marks as a problem solver who listens carefully and draws together the best thinking and ideas so that students are well served. Mr. Rizzo loves to build and create, and find innovative approaches for district programs and services. Ultimately, Mr. Rizzo is described as calm, caring, and passionate about student learning.”

New position

In searching for a new Director of Pupil Personnel Services, McKersie said he sought to find the best talent available to lead an essential aspect of the Weston Public Schools. He said, at the outset, he discussed with the school board the possibility of establishing the new position of Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Personnel Services, if that would allow Weston to land the top candidate. Several districts in the state and region have taken the same step in recent searches.

In explaining the new position, he said, pupil personnel services and special education represent 20% percent of Weston students and 22% of the school’s operating budget, and has become an area of far greater reach than a single department or a set of programs.

He said aspects of pupil personnel services now weave through nearly all aspects of the District’s educational and co-curricular programming, and added that the leadership and administrative responsibilities are akin to those handled by the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. He said Rizzo’s extensive expertise and experiences — documented in his candidacy through interviews and confidential consultations — made it clear he deserved to be Weston’s first Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Personnel Services.

After being appointed by the Board of Education, Rizzo said, “It is with great pleasure and excitement that I accept the position of Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Personnel Services for the Weston public schools. Weston is an exceptional school district, and I look forward to learning from and contributing to its accomplishments. I want to thank the parents, teachers, building and district administrators, and the Board of Education for the thoughtful discourse and for the time they dedicated throughout this rigorous selection process. I am sincerely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working diligently alongside this talented staff and parent community on behalf of all students within the Weston public schools.”

Gina Albert, chair of the Board of Education called Rizzo an asset to Weston’s administrator team. “We are very fortunate to be able to bring someone as qualified as Mr. Rizzo to our District. His experience, accomplishments and personality stood out greatly among a talented set of applicants. Mr. Rizzo has the technical expertise to manage Pupil Personnel Services in today’s educational environment. During the interview process, it also was evident that he brings care, compassion, and effective communication skills to the position.”

The school board began its search for the new leader of Pupil Personnel Services in October 2017. The Search Committee included the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, Director of Human Resources, Director of Finance and Operations, Director of Digital Learning & Technology, Principals of Weston High School and Weston Intermediate School, three teachers, three parents and two Board of Education members. Final interviews were conducted by the Leadership Council, which includes all District and building administrators, followed by the Board of Education.