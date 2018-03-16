Weston’s tree warden proves to be valuable asset

Bill Lomas has been Weston’s tree warden since July 2016, and he has worked hard in that time frame to cultivate fruitful relationships.

“Last year Eversource did well over $2 million in pruning and tree removal in Weston,” Lomas said. “I try to maintain a cordial relationship with them. When they have issues we can help address them, and when we have issues they help address those.”

Lomas views his relationship with Eversource as symbiotic. “We have work that needs to be done, they have to do work; if our relationship can be mutually beneficial, then all of our goals can get accomplished,” he said.

A lifetime Fairfield County resident, Lomas has lived in Weston since 1985.

He retired as a registered investment adviser in 2015 and never held a public office until he became tree warden.

“I think it’s important to give back to communities that have given so much to you,” he said. “I think people should strive to help the towns they live in.”

In addition to working closely with Eversource, Lomas said, much of his job is ensuring the safety of the public by maintaining municipal trees and shrubs.

A licensed arborist and Connecticut certified tree waren, Lomas often spends his days surveying the town and finding trees on municipal lands that pose a threat to public safety.

“He’s tireless, he’s on the road daily,” said First Selectman Chris Spaulding. “Every unsafe tree we take off the side of the road is another tree that didn’t fall on an electric line.”

The work Lomas does isn’t going unnoticed. The tree warden budget is increased 34.1% in a tight budget year, going from $41,760 annually to $56,000.

“The minor bump we’re giving him is in no way commensurate with what he does,” said Spaulding. “He’s a very dedicated public servant. He does this with a passion you couldn’t believe.”

Power outages

Naturally, Lomas cannot control what residents do with trees on their property, but he wants Westonites to know that pruning their trees can have a substantial effect on future power outages.

In the wake of the recent storm on Wednesday, March. 7, that left 93% of Weston without power, Lomas surveyed downed trees.

“Most of the power outages were due to branches falling, not necessarily the entire tree,” he said. “The majority of the branches and trees that fell were on private property, not municipal land.”

Lomas praised Spaulding, town administrator Jonathan Luiz, Weston’s public works department, and Weston’s emergency services for their “around the clock work” during the recent storm.

“They worked their butts off after these recent nor’easters and they can’t get higher accolades from me,” he said.

While Lomas is removing problematic trees, he’s also working with organizations in town to plant new trees where appropriate.

“I’m talking with the Beautification Committee about putting in flowering trees and shrubs in some locations,” said Lomas. “We’ve got Arbor Day coming up, and I hope to have some saplings planted in honor of that.”