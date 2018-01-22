Weston’s budget review schedule

The following is a revised schedule for budget meetings, public hearings and proposed referendum for the 2018-19 budgets for the town of Weston and Weston public schools.

Monday, Jan. 22, Education Budget Question & Answer session if needed, 6 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (televised).

Wednesday, Jan. 24, Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (televised). Approval and adoption of the budget.

Thursday, Feb. 1, Board of Education transmits budget request to the Board of Selectmen. (Charter requires by Feb. 3).

Monday, Feb. 5, First Selectman submits budget request to Board of Selectmen. (Charter requires by Feb. 10).

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen review Board of Education Budget request, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Monday, Feb. 12., 7:30 p.m. – Board of Selectmen review First Selectman’s budget request, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, Board of Selectmen review Board of Education budget request (if necessary) and continue review of Board of Selectmen’s request (if necessary). Board of Selectmen vote on and transmit First Selectman’s and Board of Education budgets to Board of Finance. Board also nominates moderator for Annual Town Budget meeting. Also, regular Board of Selectmen’s meeting, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Monday, Feb. 26, Deliver Budget Books to Board of Finance.

Monday, March 5, Board of Finance reviews First Selectman’s budget request, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Tuesday, March 6, Board of Finance reviews First Selectman’s budget request, if necessary, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 7, Board of Finance reviews Board of Education budget request, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Thursday, March 8, Board of Finance reviews Board of Education budget request, if necessary, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Thursday, March 15, Publish notice of public hearing on budget. (Charter requires 10 days prior to public hearing)

Tuesday, March 27, Board of Finance holds public hearing on education and town budget requests, 8 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (Charter requires at least two weeks prior to annual budget meeting).

Wednesday March 28, Additional public hearing on budget request, if necessary, 8 p.m., Weston Middle School Library.

Tuesday, April 3, Board of Finance budget deliberation meeting, 7:30 p.m., Weston Town Hall.

Thursday, April 12, Publish and post notice of Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM). (Charter requires at least five days prior to meeting).

Wednesday, April 18, Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM), 8 p.m., Weston High School Auditorium.

Thursday, April 26, Proposed referendum.

Thursday, May 3, Board of Finance meets after town meeting.