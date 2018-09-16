Weston’s 1960’s festival takes people down memory lane

While Leigh Henry may have been at the Westonstock musical festival Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15, he was recalling memories of another time and place.

“I was at Woodstock for three nights, a hippie 18 year old into sex, drugs and rock and roll. I slept on the ground. I remember waking up at 2 a.m. on the last night to hear Jimi Hendrix playing the Star Spangled Banner,” said Henry, 67, of Westport. “It was like yesterday.”

Weston’s first ever Westonstock, a tribute to the Woodstock event of the 1960s, took place at the Weston Historical Society and featured vintage cars, food, crafts, and lots of music from live bands throughout the day.

The six-hour event was hosted by the Weston Historical Society as part of its Life in the Sixties Exhibit, which runs through October. It was held outside of the society, at 104 Weston Road.

Dozens of people sat in lawn chairs and on blankets all around a stage area, where bands and singers were performing. Others toured the historical society, where there was a large display of clothing, posters, and letters as well as memorabilia from the Vietnam War.

Performers included Old School Revue and vocalist Susan Didrichsen with The Saugatuck Horns, The Bar Car Band, Frank Barrese, Chance Brown and Rob Carlson.

Henry said he was “terribly saddened” to hear of singer Aretha Franklin’s death on Aug. 16.

“I felt a huge loss by her passing,” he said. “Aretha’s Respect was one of the best songs.”

He describes the rhythm of Respect as “organic.” “You don’t think about it,” he said. “You just feel it.”

Henry played in a band called Mandrake Root, which he said opened for The Doors when they performed at Staples High School in Westport, from which Leigh graduated in 1968.

About a dozen cars were on display at the event, including a 1964 Daimler, 1968 Mustang Graphite, and a 1966 Pontiac Catalina.

Georgetown resident Tullio Ferri, who is also 67, said the old Porsches were “special and I got hooked on them. Ferri grew up in the South Bronx and moved to the suburbs in 1967. “My father had one and that’s all I wanted. He had a 1959 Porsche 356 Roadster.”

Weston resident David Matik said fate got him to own his 1965 black Mustang Convertible Roadster, which captured the attention of many people throughout the afternoon.

“I was playing in a softball league in 1999 and driving back to Weston on Route 136, when I saw this guy coming towards me with a for sale sign in his window,” Matik said. “I did a U-turn and at the light where the old Bogey’s restaurant was, I said ‘Pull over’ to him, ‘I will buy it right now.’ I gave him $8,000 for it. I swapped keys with him for my ‘86 Chevy Beretta.”

Although Matik, 49, did not grow up in the ’60s, he describes himself as “an old school guy.”

“I love the converstables. They are square and boxy,” he said, adding he has a stressful job in the medical sales business and the car serves as an escape.

“When I’m driving it, it’s therapy,” Matik said. “I don’t worry about anything.”

While many people at Westonstock were recalling happy memories of the ’60s, Weston resident William Weiss said there was much about that period he did not like, such as the “social unrest,” “divisive politics,” “poor treatment of black people” and the Vietnam War.

“I lost some older boys in my neighborhood and swim club, in the Vietnam War,” said Weiss, 67, who grew up in Paramus, NJ.

“I looked up to those boys,” Weiss said. “They were role models to me.”

He learned lessons from those boys that have stayed with him for life, he said.

“They were gentleman and wanted to do their part for their country,” said Weiss, adding he has since lived up to be like them.

Westonstock coordinator Roger Kaufman said the message of the folk music in the 1960s was that of “discontent and interest in establishing a better life going forward.”

“All of the turbulence of the ‘60s profoundly influenced the lives of people who grew up in that era,” said Kaufman, a Weston native who now lives in Westport. “It was a time of personal expression, of protest, and of standing up for what you believe in. The anti-establishment movement was born in the 1960s.”

Pamela Kersey, president of the Weston Historical Society, said the idea behind all the events in the exhibit is to illustrate the spirit of the 1960s.

“I hope people learn what was going on during those years and some of the positive pieces of it,” Kersey said. “Sometimes people think only about the student riots and the war. We are hoping this will bring out the whole feeling of peace, love and fun.”

Some of the significant changes the town of Weston underwent in the 1960s include building Weston High School, the Weston Public Library and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

“It was when we were starting to become a suburban community from a farming community,” Kersey said.

The 1960s was “a musical renaissance in the quantity and quality of new music, organic music, and music that an entire generation can relate to across the board — regardless of race, creed and color,” Henry said. “The music is a 100% direct connection into my soul.”