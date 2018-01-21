Weston students participate in Norwalk Symphony festival

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will host its sixth Young Artists Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue in Norwalk.

This festival is open to music students of all levels and instruments who have at least two years of study and have not yet graduated from high school.

The festival offers four different levels that serve to encourage and recognize talented young musicians in Fairfield County. Additionally, the festival will host a Concerto Competition that is open to all instrumentalists through high school. Eight students who successfully completed a video round will participate in the live final round on Sunday.

Participating from Weston are violinists Emma, Erin and Adam Famous, and Mark Xu. Mark passed the video round of the Concerto Competition and will be one of eight finalists to compete in the live final round on Sunday.

The festival culminates in a highly competitive Concerto Finals open to the public on Sunday from 5:15 to 7 p.m. (tickets $10/students $5). The winner, who will be announced that evening, is awarded the opportunity to perform as soloist with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra at its Music for All Ages Concert on Sunday, March 18, at 3 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall.

For tickets or more information, go to norwalksymphony.org or call 203-956-6771.