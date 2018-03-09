Weston storm update

Two days after the winter storm that dumped over a foot of snow on the region, 45% of the town of Weston is still without power.

According to First Selectman Chris Spaulding, the peak of the storm saw 93% of the town without power. At the worst point, 185 roads in Weston were blocked. As of today, Friday March 9, at 9:30 a.m., Spaulding wasn’t sure exactly how many roads were still blocked, but said “many have been cleared.”

Spaulding said the “emergency operations center,” which is taking place in the Town Hall commission room has been busy for two days. There are two full time Eversource representatives there along with Weston police and other town officials.

There will be a more thorough update on road closures in the early afternoon, Spaulding said.

Weston town hall is open for comfort station purposes, there is wifi, heat and electricity available.

Due to today’s school closure and the ensuing closure of the school campus due to downed lines, the dog park public hearing scheduled for this evening will take place in the Weston library as opposed to the high school cafeteria. It still kicks off at 7 p.m.