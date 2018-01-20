Weston selectmen send revised dog park proposal to P&Z

Weston’s Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to send a revised proposal for a town dog park to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an 8-24 referral.

The vote took place at the selectmen’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18 in front of a crowded Town Hall meeting room who listened intently to Town Engineer John Conte’s hour-long presentation about the new proposal.

The proposed dog park would be built on a 3.6 acre parcel located in the 36-acre Moore Property off of Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East.

The entrance to the dog park would be a 1,280 foot gravel driveway that is accessible from Lords Highway East.

According to Conte, the driveway would be 20 feet wide and culminate with a cul-de-sac that is approximately 80 feet in diameter for vehicles to turn around. There would also be a parking lot with 22 spaces.

In the coming weeks, P&Z will vote whether to grant the proposed dog park an 8-24 referral.

The 8-24 referral process refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, a review of the “appropriateness” of a project for a specific parcel.

In April 2017, the Planning and Zoning Commission rejected an 8-24 referral for construction of a dog park at the Moore property. The revised proposal moves the entrance from Davis Hill Road to Godfrey Road East. Conte said moving to the new entrance will improve sightlines for passing vehicles.

Additionally, the selectmen voted to send the updated dog park proposal to the Conservation Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission for their approval. Both commissions approved the previously presented plan.

The plan to construct a dog park in Weston is being spearheaded by a group of Weston dog owners, who say they will fund much of the park’s costs. A group of neighbors of the Moore Property and other Westonites are opposed to the project.

Town vote

The selectmen also voted unanimously on a resolution that ensures that the dog park will go to a town vote.

“My every intention is for the town to make this decision and give them as much information as possible,” said First Selectman Chris Spaulding.

Spaulding read a resolution that confirmed there will be a town vote for the dog park. There will also be a public hearing for both sides to state their case for or against the dog park.

Part of the resolution states, “the electorate of Weston should make the final determination as to whether or not the proposed dog park should be established.”

The resolution also confirms the dog park vote will be by machine ballot on an unconfirmed date following the public hearing.

There are no dates currently set for the public hearing or the town vote.

Selectman Stephan Grozinger said he is personally opposed to a dog park on the Moore Property, but is in support of a town vote ultimately deciding whether or not the dog park will be built at that location.

“We would do well to think carefully about putting the dog park there,” said Grozinger. “I’m deeply hesitant to put something like this on that property. We are a town that has always valued open space.”

Grozinger acknowledged that while he “may not like the result” of a town vote, he believes the dog park is sufficiently important that it “should be sent to the town.”