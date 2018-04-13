Weston selectmen discuss emergency tree work, marketing strategies

The Weston Board of Selectmen met in a special meeting on Thursday, April 5, at Weston Town Hall. The following items were up for discussion and decision.

Tree warden appropriation

The selectmen unanimously approved a supplemental appropriation of $30,000 to the tree warden’s 2017-18 operating budget in consideration of the need for emergency tree work on municipal roads and municipal properties.

Tree Warden Bill Lomas explained there was substantial tree work in light of the four nor’easters in the month of March. “I had about $13,000 left in my budget to continue to do the normal course of work in town. I probably get a half-dozen calls a day related to the storms that have occurred,” Lomas said.

Lomas said work would need to be done on School Road. “There are a number of limbs hanging and a number of trees that need to be removed there,” he said.

He said there are approximately 100 limbs hanging over town roads that need to be addressed.

“There is a substantial amount of work that needs to be done to make our roads safer,” he said. “My primary job is to ensure the safety of the public.”

Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz said Lomas took him on a car ride to showcase the work that needs to be done. “You don’t notice what needs to be done when you’re driving, but street after street there are branches hanging on other branches,” said Luiz. “That’s the work we’re talking about.”

Marketing committee initiatives

The selectmen approved four initiatives for the newly formed Marketing and Communications Advisory Committee.

The first initiative is for the committee to develop a communications plan for municipal government. This includes developing a plan for emergency response, new events in town, meetings, and anything else that may be of interest to the town.

Creating a marketing plan for the town of Weston is the second initiative, to help foster interest in Weston from people looking to move to a new town.

The third initiative is creating a unified town presence through appropriate branding and collaboration.

“What is Weston’s brand? Who are Westonites? These are things that the committee can look at,” said First Selectman Chris Spaulding.

The fourth initiative is for the committee to update and refine a “strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats” (SWOT) analysis for the town.

SWOT analysis are deliverable products, and are often used by private organizations to allow them to learn about their strengths and weaknesses while allowing them to take advantage of opportunities available to them.

Appointments and resignations

The board approved Natalie Terrill’s resignation from the Sustainability Committee. Terrill was the chair of the committee prior to her resignation.

The board appointed John Rogers to the Building Committee for a term to end June 30, 2018.