Members of the Weston Boy Scouts Wolf Den visited the Weston Volunteer Fire Department for a ‘Hometown Hero’ adventure.

The Scouts learned the life-saving things firefighters do to make them hometown heroes.

Picture above, from left, Scouts and WVFD members, den leader Kristin Zovich, WVFD’s Mark Unangst, Alex Minkov, Marcus Mittleman, Massimo Capelli, Rhett Zovich, Collin Taylor, Talin Zovich, Brady Martin, Tim Moffly, Jack Olsen, den leader Michael Taylor, and WVFD’s Mike Shlansky.