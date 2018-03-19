Weston robotics team attends championships

The robotics team at Weston Middle School participated in the VEX Robotics Southern New England Regional Championships in Framingham, Mass. The event hosted 48 teams from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut and serves as the only regional qualifying event for the VEX Robotics World Championships.

Currently, Weston Middle School has three robots that are ranked in the top 10 for skills in the region, including the No. 2 and No. 4 ranked robots.

Irene Yee, Jack Aronson and RJ Bos engineered the robot called “Elite Turtle.” Elite Turtle has qualified for the U.S. Open and is currently ranked fourth in New England for overall skills. Elite Turtle claimed the title of Tournament Champion in the Connecticut All Middle School VEX Robotics Tournament.

Duncan Craine, Luke Barasch, Gabe Paknia, and Matthew Schreder are on the drive team of TrojanBot. TrojanBot has qualified for the U.S. Open Tournament and is currently ranked second in New England. TrojanBot claimed the title of Robot Skills Champion at the Connecticut All Middle School VEX Robotics Tournament.