Weston resident discusses youth and mental health on Capitol Hill

Jennifer Benson of Weston recently went to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to meet with staff members from Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s offices as well as other members of Congress and their staffs as part of a 15-member delegation from the National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs (NATSAP). NATSAP is the North American resource for programs and professionals assisting young people with emotional and behavioral difficulties.

“We discussed the role of therapeutic treatment programs in today’s society and how these programs benefit at-risk adolescents and young adults confronting serious and life-threatening mental health issues,” said Benson. “We emphasized the stringent credentials required of those facilities that are NATSAP-member programs.”

NATSAP discussed its desire to promote legislation that improves the credentialing process — not just for NATSAP-member programs — but for all therapeutic schools and programs in North America.

“With mental health issues making headlines today, bringing a delegation to Capitol Hill provides us with an opportunity to share our personal stories and to express NATSAP’s desire to work with congressional leaders on improved, mutually-beneficial, effective legislation,” said Benson.

