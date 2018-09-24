Weston registrars hold voter registration session

Weston Registrars of Voters will be in session in their office in Weston Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to complete the preliminary registry list of all the electors who would be entitled to vote on Nov. 6.

This is not the deadline for voter registration. Eligible voters can continue to register online at voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do through Oct. 30, or they can hand deliver or mail in a completed voter registration application that is postmarked on or before Oct. 30.

For electors that will not be in town on election day, absentee ballot applications are currently available from the Weston Town Clerk, either in person or through the town of Weston website, westonct.gov in the Town Clerk section.

The registrars encourage any elector who knows they will be out of town to apply as early as possible to ensure that there is enough time for them to receive and return their ballots prior to the election.