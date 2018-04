At the Connecticut Debate Association State Finals held at Joel Barlow High School on March 24, the St. Luke’s team of Marco Volpitta of Bedford, N.Y., and Amelie Warneryd of Weston, took first place team in the Varsity Division, narrowly edging out the Immaculate/Hive team of Haven Hunt of Redding and Owen Tanzer of Weston.

In addition to winning second place team, Haven Hunt took the first place speaker prize and Owen Tanzer took fourth place speaker.