Weston residents looking to safely get rid of paper and documents can do so for free on Shredding Day, this Saturday, May 5.

Shredding will be done from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Works garage, 78 Old Hyde Road.

There is a limit of five boxes of documents for shredding. This event is open only to residents of Weston, and proof of residency is required.

For more information, call the selectmen’s office at 203-222-2656.