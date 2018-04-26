Weston holds budget referendum this Saturday

Weston residents will vote Saturday on the proposed town, school, and capital budgets.

The budget referendum for qualified voters is being held on Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

There are three questions on the ballot:

Question One: Shall the town operating budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

Question Two: Shall the Board of Education operating budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

Question Three: Shall the capital budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

The referendum questions do not have budget numbers because the ballots were printed before the numbers were approved at the Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM).

If approved at Saturday’s referendum the budget numbers will be:

Town operating budget: $13,047,298, a 2.20% increase.

Education operating budget: $51,444,906, a 3.10% increase.

Capital budget: $675,247.

If the budgets pass at Saturday’s referendum, the town’s mill rate will be 29.4, a 1.69% increase over the current year.

After the polls close at 8 on Saturday, The Weston Forum will report the results online