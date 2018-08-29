Weston Historical Society presents Westonstock

Six hours of peace, festivities, and music. That’s how the Weston Historical Society is describing Westonstock, a tribute to the Woodstock event of the 1960s.

Westonstock will feature sixties music, sixties cars, food, and family fun, and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

The Weston Historical Society hopes to transport guests in spirit back to a time when young people of the “counterculture” generation gathered for Woodstock, the historic happening of music, peace and love.

Westonstock will feature a number of local music artists, including Old School Revue and vocalist Susan Didrichsen with The Saugatuck Horns, a six-piece classic ’60s R&B band decked out in vintage 60s attire. They will be joined by a dozen other artists throughout the day, treating the audience to musical favorites spanning genres from early folk, Beatles/British Invasion, Motown, classic 60s soul and R&B, psychedelic, soft, hard and kitsch rock.

The roster of musical artists includes: The Bar Car Band, Frank Barrese, Chance Brown, Rob Carlson, Crispin Cioe, Chris Coogan, Bob Cooper, The Cinnamon Girls, Susan Didrichsen, Billy Foster, Charlie Karp, Roger Kaufman, Joe Kos, Tyger MacNeal, Joe Meo, Big Steve Silver, Jeff Southworth, David Weber, and special surprise guests.

To round out the 60s experience, a selection of vintage cars will be on display, including vehicles on loan from Dragone Classic Motors along with an “air cooled” section of VW Beetles and vans.

There will be games and arts and crafts activities for kids as well as 60s music trivia contests throughout the day and 60s dance demonstrations and hula-hooping. Local vendors will be on hand to sell various arts and crafts. Junior’s Hot Doggin’ Food Truck and Olive & Julip Craft Cocktails will be on premises, along with other food and beverage suppliers. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair and/or blankets and spend the day.

“The Historical Society hopes to take visitors back to the 60s with this exciting community event,” said Pam Kersey, president of the Weston Historical Society. “Come and spend an hour or the entire day on our three-and-a-half acres of open field and museum space. Proceeds will support our renovation projects of both the historic Coley Barn and Coley Farm House.”

“This might not be Yasgur’s Farm — but it will be a fun-filled day of peace, love and treasured 1960’s music from all genres — just what we need,” said Roger Kaufman, Old School Music Productions and co-ordinator of Westonstock.

Tickets are available online at westonhistoricalsociety.org. Advance tickets are available through Sept. 1: Members $15, Non-Members $20, Kids $5. After Sept. 1: Members $20, Non-Members $25, Kids $5. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.

Westonstock is part of the society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit and is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, Cohen and Wolf, P.C., Jet Blue, KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Teed and Brown, and Aspetuck Valley Country Club.