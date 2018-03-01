Weston Historical Society names new executive director

The Weston Historical Society has announced that its board of trustees has named Marianne Frisch as executive director. Frisch is a 31-year Weston native and has a long career in museum exhibition and curation, which began at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

“We are excited to have someone with Marianne’s depth of professional experience to lead the Weston Historical Society,” said Pam Kersey, society president. “We are

confident Marianne will continue our tradition of preserving Weston’s unique heritage, and to manage several high-profile projects, including the Coley Barn restoration.”

Frisch spent 14 years at the Reader’s Digest Association maintaining and curating its 8,000-piece collection of artworks, furniture, textiles, decorative arts, and related archives. She also worked for three years with the Alden Sherman Classic in Weston, and as development coordinator for the Mark Twain Library in Redding. She also was the director of the CWJ Classic Automobile Museum in Bernardsville, N.J. Frisch and her husband, Richard have lived in Weston since 1987.

“The Weston Historical Society has become such a vibrant part of the community — from exhibits to events to school outreach and to maintaining its extensive historical archives. I am eager to jump in and build on that tradition,” Frisch said.

Frisch will start her new position immediately. The Weston Historical Society is currently planning an exhibit on the cultural influences of the 60s decade, to open later this spring.

For more information about the Weston Historical Society, call 203-226-1804 or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.