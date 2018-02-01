Weston Historical Society gets $100,000 grant to restore Coley Barn

The Weston Historical Society has received a $100,000 grant from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust to repair and restore the 1883 Coley Homestead Barn on its property at 104 Weston Road.

The barn houses the society’s extensive collection of farm tools and equipment. The restoration project includes structural improvements to the barn, which will allow the society to better use the barn for public education, exhibits and displays. The grant will also make possible the opening of several rooms which are currently not in use, and to provide expanded labeling and signage of the collection.

The Coley Barn farming tool exhibit provides educational support to the Weston public school curriculum. Through class field trips, hundreds of Weston students visit the Weston Historical Society to learn about the work done on a 19th-Century farm as well as to get a glimpse into the Coley family home.

“The Offutt Foundation grant assures that the Weston Historical Society can continue to offer expanded interpretative information about life on a 19th-Century farm to the Weston community,” said Pam Kersey, Weston Historical Society president.

“We plan to host other schools in Fairfield County, in particular schools in underserved urban environments such as Bridgeport and Norwalk, to learn more about the area’s rural and agricultural heritage,” she said.

The Coley Homestead Barn reflects an “English” style once common along the New England coast. It features a simple gable roof with the ridgeline running at right angles to the prevailing winds, an oversized cupola, and huge doors on the opposing long sides. With English-style barns becoming increasing rare, the Coley Homestead Barn represents an historical asset of major importance. James Coley gave the majority of the farm implements in the Coley House to the society. In addition, the society has received donated tools from local Weston families.

Daniel Offutt

Daniel Edward Offutt III lived for more than 30 years in Weston in a home that he built. A self-described “farmer,” Offutt’s proudest possession was a tobacco barn, which he and his friends disassembled in upstate Connecticut and moved to Weston. Offutt was also a sculptor, whose fanciful creations could be seen from the road of his Kettle Creek home.

For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.