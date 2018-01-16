Weston graduation controversy gets ‘in-tents’

In an effort to save costs, Weston High School announced last week that its annual graduation ceremony will be held in the school gymnasium this year, rather than under an outdoor tent at the school as it has done in the past.

But fallout from the tent decision has gotten “intense,” leading to opposition from students in a petition drive.

In a letter from Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie, dated Thursday, Jan. 11, he explained that the cost of holding the graduation ceremony under the tent is more than $20,000. “This includes installation, chair rentals for both inside and outside, security and sound system,” We can no longer bear this cost, given the fiscally challenging times that the district faces,” he wrote.

He explained there were positives to having graduation in the gym, including “air conditioning,” “elevated seating,” and “better handicapped seating.”

McKersie said he and Weston High School Principal Lisa Deorio met with student leaders of the senior class to explain the decision to hold graduation inside.

“We explained the reasoning behind this decision, asked for their leadership and participation in making their graduation special and discussed how to gather student input on planning,” McKersie wrote. “We fully understand that this may be a difficult change for some families.”

He encouraged students to “offer their suggestions” on ways to make the graduation the best it could be. “Our goal is to have a beautiful ceremony for our students and families,” he said in the letter.

Petition

However, many students have reacted negatively to this announcement. A petition started by seniors on change.org asks the Weston Board of Education to review the decision to hold graduation in the gym. As of Monday, Jan. 15, the petition had nearly 500 signatures.

Student Max Chayet, one of the authors of the petition, said many seniors take issue with the decision to move graduation indoors as well as how that decision was shared with the class.

“There was no prior discussion with the seniors or their families regarding the decision to move graduation to the high school gym,” said Chayet. “Furthermore, the senior class was informed of the decision by their student government representatives — not the administration.”

He said the letter from McKersie was only released after the petition was started and had garnered hundreds of signatures.

The petition says the decision to host graduation in the gym “is hasty and unfair to the students,” and there was “no discussion with the class of 2018.”

Chayet said he understands that $20,000 for a tent is a lot of money, but said the senior class is looking at ways to offset those costs.

“Many seniors have come forward with fundraising ideas, and their families have expressed their willingness to donate to this cause,” Chayet said.

He said he will be at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 22 to discuss the petition and present alternative proposals to the board.

The specific choice of holding the graduation ceremony at the school gym is one of the reasons Weston seniors are signing the petition.

“Graduation is an extremely special event for all of us, and the gym holds memories of silly school functions,” said Weston senior Sawyer Banbury. “Graduation should be what we have been looking forward to and imagining for four years, not in the same place we take gym class.”

Football field

According to McKersie, the football field was considered as an alternate venue but was ultimately deemed “problematic.”

“There is no shade and we would need an indoor alternative if we had rain or storms,” said McKersie. “Seating also is a challenge. The bleachers are a considerable distance from where we would have the graduates and the home bleachers seat approximately 600, which is not sufficient for likely attendance.

In the petition, the students ask the school board to review the decision and for “alternative, potentially more cost-effective options to be explored.”

According to Chayet, the fundamental idea to hold graduation outside is more important than the exact outdoor location where seniors receive their diplomas. “There is something inexplicably magical about graduating outside,” he said.

Chayet said if the school board reevaluates this decision and concludes there is no viable way to hold the 2018 graduation under the tent, he hopes the board will consider using the football field.

He said Darien High School, Wilton High School and Staples High School in Westport all hold their graduation ceremonies on their football fields with no tents.

“Having seen our siblings, friends, and every class that we can remember graduate under the tent, we have always envisioned our own graduation in this way,” said Chayet. “We have worked hard in the classroom, on the athletic fields, and in the performing arts for years — all with the expectation that we too, would have our own beautiful day outside come graduation.”