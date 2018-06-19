Weston finance board postpones action on second school resource officer

After an exhaustive discussion at its June 14 meeting, the Weston Board of Finance moved to table a $120,000 supplemental appropriation request for a new school resource officer (SRO). The board will take up the measure again at its meeting on Thursday, July 12.

The measure was the topic of about 90 minutes of debate among board members, representatives from the Weston Board of Education, the Weston Police Department and the Weston Board of Police Commissioners. The police commissioners submitted the special appropriation request.

The proposal would add a second school resource officer to two existing police officers stationed at the schools — a school resource officer working primarily at Weston High School and a police officer dedicated to patrolling the school campus, for a program known as the Mile of Safety. All four Weston public schools are located on the same campus on School Road.

Finance Board Chairman Steve Ezzes said the $120,000 appropriation request merited discussion, but criticized the way it came before the board.

“I’m totally in favor of it,” Ezzes said. “What I’m not in favor of is the process that got us here, because only a couple of months ago we were reducing the theoretical safety of our schools.” Now, we’re increasing it. We shouldn’t have gotten to this point without a meaningful discussion [of the need for a second SRO] with all our boards.

The 2018-19 town and education budgets, which passed by referendum in April, budgeted for only one school resource officer. The number of school security officers was cut and the hours of the Mile of Safety police officer were cut from nine hours a day to six.

Adding a second school resource officer was proposed by Weston School Superintendent William McKersie following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. But funding for the officer was not part of the town budget.

Noting the request was not included in the budget, Weston Police Chief Edwin Henion said, “I think a second SRO would have been a natural progression during the budget process for next year. But events overcame us, Parkland happened and we’ve accelerated the discussion.”

McKersie said the $120,000 cost to hire one SRO is about $26,000 more than the cost of the two school security officers who were laid off. “Looking at the comprehensive plan to say how do we make the most effective use of tax dollars to maximize safety and security, and looking at expert opinion on that, it is a much better use of our money to have the three full-time police officers covering this campus.”

Impact

Weston Police Captain Matt Brodacki said the SRO’s presence (Officer Joe Mogollon) at the high school has had a beneficial impact on school-aged kids — and has helped diffuse crisis situations. “Someone called 9-1-1 this year after drinking half a cup of bleach and asked for Officer Joe Mogollon,” he said.

In addition, he said someone also walked into Officer Mogollon’s office to reported a sex assault.

Finance board member Dick Bochinski said Weston parents have been calling for a reversal of the cuts in school security. “Do you think this would have come about in the same way if the two school security officers had not been removed from the budget?” he asked.

“I think we would still have had the same conversation,” replied Henion.

Board member Bob Ferguson was critical of the timing of the request. He said he had raised an issue at one of the hearings about the wisdom of reducing police presence on the school campus. “The answer was, the communication improvement between the school district and the police department was such that you didn’t feel [additional police] were necessary,” he said. “That was post-Parkland — it was not ‘events overtook us’ subsequent to the budget. I asked you then to address the parents’ concerns.”

Fellow board member Allan Grauberd added, “The reason they could take the two officers off without prejudicing safety had to do with a realignment of technology with how they were going to use the remaining officers. Somehow that was going to be enough.”

“I just have a real problem with coming up with a supplemental appropriation for something that was cut out of a budget that was just approved,” said Ferguson. “We had an opportunity to have it in the budget at that point.”

Brodacki said the cuts to the Mile of Safety officer’s hours and the layoff of two school security officers happened during the earlier budget crunch. “There were concerns about teacher pension costs, and it was at a point where we were even talking about layoffs,” he said.

“I support what you guys are doing and I’m not in a position to second guess you,” said Grauberd. “We’re relying on experts who have put this in front of us. I am not substituting my judgment for yours because that would be extremely foolish.”

Grauberd proposed postponing a decision on the appropriation request, noting the discussion was lengthy and the board was then operating on “overload.”

“Doing this over two meetings, we could really get our heads around it … and maybe ask you for some more information between now and the July meeting,” Grauberd said. “By then everyone will have had time to think this through and be in a position to make a decision.”

The board agreed with Grauberd, who then predicted that the appropriation would likely go forward in some form. Accordingly, he urged the Board of Police Commissioners to begin its search for an SRO candidate.