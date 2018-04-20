Weston finance board approves police vehicles, reviews overtime

The Weston Board of Finance has authorized the purchase of two new patrol vehicles for the police department.

The specially equipped Ford SUVs should cost $45,000 each, with the money coming from the department’s Special Duty Vehicle Fund.

The fund gets money from an extra $18-an-hour charge paid by utility companies and private contractors when an officer on special duty has a patrol car. Special duty can include roadwork and tree cutting, with outside entities paying the department for an officer’s time as well.

The police department has three marked patrol vehicles and additional vehicles used for school campus monitoring, special duty and other purposes.

Patrol vehicles need to be replaced regularly because of high mileage. They are driven much more regularly than most private cars.

Weston police Chief Ed Henion said patrol vehicles come with overhead strobe lights, department name and insignia markings, and other special equipment. The Ford SUVs are big enough to store a large medical kit and other supplies, he said.

The Special Duty Vehicle Fund will have about $38,000 in it after the two patrol vehicles are purchased, and is always being replenished by new special duty vehicle payments from private entities.

Each year, $20,000 is taken out of the fund to pay for police vehicle maintenance, such as oil changes, tires, brakes, and engine work.

One of the department’s current patrol vehicles, once replaced, is likely to be used for special duty assignments. The department hasn’t had enough vehicles for all the special duty work requests, Henion said, including recent tree-cutting activity by Eversource contractors.

Police vehicles being taken out of service completely are given to the Public Works Department or sold at auction.

The request for funds to buy two vehicles at the April 12 meeting led to a discussion about how much the department’s Humvees are utilized.

Henion said the older-model Humvees can be helpful during emergencies, such as when downed trees are blocking roads, major snowstorms and flooding events.

“We don’t really use them very much,” he said, noting their extremely limited mileage means the Humvees don’t cost much to maintain. Henion said he would have concerns if they were expensive to keep.

The department has benefited from having an officer who worked on Humvees as an Army mechanic, he said, but finding parts can be an issue.

Police overtime

Also at the meeting, Henion told the finance board that police overtime costs are expected to be below the budgeted amount for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

“It’s been a very good trend,” Henion said. He did point out that overtime costs often are higher in May and June.

The department overtime budget is $228,000, Based on information provided by Finance Director Richard Darling, the department may spend only $160,000. The amount could change depending on circumstances.

Henion emphasized overtime costs can vary from month to month based on the number of investigations, accidents and storms. He said the department’s small size means an arrest or accident may lead to bringing in another officer on overtime to provide adequate coverage. “Some things I can’t control,” he said.

Henion, who joined the department in 2017, said he’s implemented policies to reduce the amount of town money spent on overtime. This includes having Eversource pay for officer time involving downed trees and wires after the first shift following a major storm.

Officers must be sent to locations to ensure public safety right away, so that’s initially a town responsibility, he said, but after eight hours the financial burden falls on Eversource.