Weston family provides ‘fresh air’ to city kids

A 10-year-old boy from Queens, N.Y., had the opportunity to enjoy a couple weeks in the country this summer with a Weston family thanks to the Fresh Air Fund.

Since 1877, the Fresh Air Fund, a non-profit organization has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million children from low-income communities in New York City.

Elizabeth and Jamie Zeppernick of Weston and their children Collette and Graham are participants in the Fresh Air program. This summer they welcomed back 10-year-old Alber from Queens.

During his multiple stays with the Zeppernicks over the past three years, Alber has had the chance to experience typical Weston life and accompany the family on trips to the beach, museums, picnics, and ice-cream runs.

“We don’t necessarily do anything that’s crazy exciting, we just go about our normal routine and he loves it,” said Elizabeth Zeppernick.

Nearly a family member now, Alber joined the Zeppernicks in welcoming another Fresh Air visitor into the home this summer, a young girl named Liya.

Any hesitations the Zeppernicks may have had about welcoming a random child into their family were put to rest immediately upon seeing what an easy fit Alber was in their lives. They are now excited to grow their posse yet again.

The Fresh Air Fund tries to match children of the same age with the hope that their friendships will develop long after their few weeks together.

“We stay in touch with Alber throughout the year,” said Elizabeth. “We can email and call his family, and my son talks about him all the time during the year. We are always planning what we want to do with him next. When my son does something fun his reaction is always that he wants to come back with Abler.”

Elizabeth discovered the Fresh Air program several years ago through her teaching in New York City. She works in a low-income school district and a lot of her students take part in the program. Once she learned about it, all she had to do was wait until her oldest child was of age to be matched with a kid in the program.

“I think it’s really nice for the kids to see all the experiences that we have here in Weston through somebody else’s eyes,” said Elizabeth. “They experience things that we might take for granted and it puts it in a new perspective. Our kids also can see how Alber lives. We have become close with his family and even had them over for dinner once.”