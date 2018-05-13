Weston families are raising funds for graduation tent

The clock is ticking for Weston parents and students who want to continue the tradition of holding the senior graduation ceremony outside under a tent.

For many years, a large tent has been set up on a field outside Weston High School to hold senior commencement ceremonies.

However, due to budgetary constraints this year, $20,000 to fund the graduation tent was cut from the education budget. Weston School Superintendent William McKersie announced the ceremony would be held in the high school gym, and graduates would be limited to six tickets apiece for guests.

Students and parents complained about the decision, saying the gym was inappropriate for a number of practical and aesthetic reasons, and would limit the number of family members and guests who wanted to attend the ceremony.

“Part of the magic of Weston’s outdoor ceremony is its inclusiveness. An outdoor ceremony means all the friends and family who wish to attend can be part of the celebration,” said Weston parent Laura Schlossberg.

She further said the issue is not just about a tent, it’s about a tradition. “People cherish traditions and celebrations. An outdoor ceremony under the tent holds a special place in the hearts of people in our town. It’s a tradition that is unique to Weston. Every year when that tent goes up, people see it and feel the emotional impact of what it signifies,” she said.

More than 500 people signed a petition requesting the graduation be held outdoors, and a number of them said they would be willing to raise funds to cover the costs of the tent rental.

“Parents understand the necessity of budget cuts, but we wanted the opportunity to raise funds for this long-standing tradition and milestone. This is routinely done for those things that have intrinsic value and can’t always be supported by the school’s budget,” said Schlossberg.

After meeting with parents on Friday, May 18, Weston High School Principal Lisa Deorio announced that Dr. McKersie had reconsidered the decision and would allow for a graduation tent and outdoor ceremony if $21,500 to cover the costs was paid for by private donations.

But time is of the essence.

The community has been given a deadline of this Thursday, May 17, to submit a single, certified bank check to the superintendent’s office in the amount of $21,500 to cover the outdoor ceremony or graduation will be held in the gym.

Parents are now racing to collect donations, and a GoFundMe page has been set up online at gofundme.com/graduation-tent-class-of-2018/

As of Sunday, May 13, $14,341 of the $21,500 goal had been pledged on the GoFundMe page.