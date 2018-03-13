Weston dog park vote is rescheduled

Weston residents will vote for a dog park on Wednesday, April 4. The vote was originally scheduled for this past Saturday, March 10, but was rescheduled due to excessive power outages in Weston.

The vote will take place in the Weston Town Hall meeting room from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. There will be no absentee ballots accepted for the vote. Any absentee ballot submitted for the previously scheduled vote is now void.

Before the vote, there will be a special town meeting on Thursday, March 22, at the Weston Middle School Cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss the following question: “Shall the Town of Weston establish an enclosed, approximately 3 and 1/2 acre dog park on the town-owned 36 acre parcel on Davis Hill Road as depicted in a visualization map and in accordance with a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Town and Weston Dog Park, Inc., both of which are available on the town website and in the Town Clerk’s office?”

The Board of Selectmen voted on Tuesday, March 13, to send the dog park issue to a machine ballot vote on April 4.

The proposed dog park would be built on a 3.6-acre parcel located within a 36-acre tract of town-owned land known as the Moore property, which is located off Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East.

On Thursday, March 1, Town Engineer John Conte sent an updated cost estimate of the dog park to town officials. The total cost, he estimated, is around $240,668.

Weston Dog Park Inc., the nonprofit organization in favor of the dog park, has committed to raising funds and paying for the parking lot, turnaround area, fencing, and signage, which is estimated to cost approximately $84,760, with a 20% contingency built in to those prices.

The town of Weston would pay for the road to the dog park, estimated at $155,928 with a 20% contingency built in.

According to Conte, those costs are “preliminary” and will “most likely change when the project is sent out for construction bids.”