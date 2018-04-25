‘Walk a Mile’ to support victims, survivors of sexual violence

Hundreds of area residents committed to ending sexual violence will march in support of victims and survivors on April 28 during the Center for Family Justice’s sixth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

For the sixth consecutive year the walk will be led by its chairman, Fairfield police Chief Gary MacNamara, who will walk a one-mile route along Fairfield’s Post Road wearing a towering pair of red heels to show his support for victims and survivors.

The walk is a fund-raising and awareness event held annually during Sexual Assault Awareness Month by CFJ, which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford, and Trumbull.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is sponsored by CFJ, in collaboration with the Fairfield Police Department and CFJ’s White Ribbon Task Force — a group of male community leaders committed to ending domestic and sexual violence.

Aquarion Water Co. is the title sponsor of this year’s event.

This year’s Fairfield event begins with registration at 8 a.m. at the Fairfield train station on Mill Plain Road near downtown Fairfield. Walking begins promptly at 8:30 and concludes at Fairfield’s Old Town Hall.

The walk takes place rain or shine. Visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org to register for the walk and learn more about the services at CFJ.