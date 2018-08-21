Volunteers sought to build new playground at Redding Elementary School

Redding Elementary School and the school’s PTA are looking for enthusiastic parents, alumni, and community members to build a new intermediate-level playground from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, on school grounds.

The community build project will replace a 30-year-old playground with what they organizers are calling “an innovative active lifestyle space” for students of all abilities. Project success will be driven by volunteer participation in a community strong event, they noted.

In the early 2000s, school administration and the RES PTA, identified the long-term need to replace the current intermediate-level playground, which was built in the 1980s. The funds supporting this goal have accrued over the past 15+ years from private donations, local grants, PTA grants, and PTA student choice votes specifically earmarked for the school playgrounds.

Students voted in 2017 to build a “Slack Line” at the school which is an element incorporated into the new playspace. The RES PTA membership approved the final donation to support the build in the spring of 2018. The project will be discussed at the September Redding Board of Education meeting.

Like a previous community playground project (the primary-level playground) that took place in 1999, no Board of Education budget money or taxpayer dollars have been allocated for this project.

School administration procured five proposals from playground retailers in the spring of 2018. From these proposals, a committee made up of RES PTA and school representatives selected a design that provides “the most exciting play elements within funding limits.” Ultiplay, Parks & Playgrounds, a New England based consulting and construction firm, designed the selected playspace.

The playground will be assembled by members of the community under the supervision of Ultiplay specialists. No prior building experience is required to participate — jobs will include organizing pieces, securing foundations, lifting, and assembling.

Volunteers, 15 years and older, are sought to assemble the playground on Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29. Sunday, Sept. 30, will be a rain date.

Participation in four hour shifts is requested — 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with food and beverages catered throughout the day. Babysitting will also be available for each shift.

Community groups, companies, and teams of five persons or more will be acknowledged with permanent signage on the playground and in community-wide communications.

Interested parties can sign up directly on SignUpGenius.com/go/9040D4BAFAC2BA02-resplayground or contact [email protected]

Additional questions can be emailed to the RES PTA Playground Committee at [email protected] or call Christopher Basta, assistant principal, at 203-938-2519.