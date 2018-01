A Redding man had minor injuries as a result of his car rolling over early this morning, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to police.

The car rolled over on Cross Highway in Redding at about 4:30 a.m., police said.

The driver, Carlos Benton of Portland Avenue, was reported to have minor injuries, police said.

The vehicle, a 2011 GMC Acadia, was towed by Smitty’s Auto Body in Bethel, according to the report.

This case is under investigation.