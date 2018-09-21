Upcoming vigil in Easton focuses on domestic violence abuse

The Center for Family Justice (CFJ), with the support of community leaders and law enforcement in the six communities it serves, has scheduled a series of seven vigils to mark the observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The vigil in Easton will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Easton Community Center. Other vigils will be held in Bridgeport, Monroe, Trumbull, Stratford and Fairfield on various dates. The vigils are appropriate for all ages, and are open to the public.

The vigils will honor those who have been impacted by intimate partner violence; raise awareness and inspire hope that the cycles of violence can be broken. In a state that has experienced a total of 30 domestic violence-related homicides since Jan. 2017, these vigils also serve to remind local residents that domestic violence homicide is a problem in every demographic and community CFJ serves.

Each vigil will include a solemn reading of the names of the 18 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut in 2017 and the 12 who lost their lives so far in 2018.

Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ’s President and CEO, will join police chiefs and community leaders in each town, to speak to their hope that the statistics on domestic violence improve with continued dedication to protecting victims and educating the public about prevention. At some vigils, a local survivor of domestic violence will also talk about her experiences and the help she received from CFJ.

Greenwood stressed that of particular concern this year is the number of domestic violence homicides which have taken place in the last two years in homes where children were present.

Five of the 30 homicides which took place in Connecticut where in the six communities CFJ serves.

Greenwood said the vigils also serve the purpose of allowing victims to know that at CFJ there is a safe place, close to home, where they can receive free and comprehensive services. These services include free counseling and emergency shelter.

“Every year, I hear a story at a vigil from someone in attendance who feels compelled to come forward with their experiences with domestic violence because of the support they feel at our vigils,” Greenwood said. “That tells me how important it is for us to gather together to hold these events.”

For more information, visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org.