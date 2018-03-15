Upcoming programs at New Pond Farm

The following programs are being held at New Pond Farm, 101 Marchant Road in Redding.

Hot Air Balloons (ages 6-12)

Wednesday March 21, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Teams will create their own tissue paper hot air balloons and then head outside to launch them into the atmosphere.

New Pond Farm’s Summer Camp 2018

Summer camp program for ages 8-12. Learn to become a beekeeper, farmer, naturalist, vegetable gardener, chef, artist, map and compass treasure hunter, and scientist. Form friendships with residential campers from Danbury, Bridgeport and Norwalk while eating fresh food from the garden and dairy, swimming in the pool, going on a farm campout, and enjoying games and activities.

Session I: July 2-6

Session II: July 16-20

Session III: July 30-Aug. 3

Each session is Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with one overnight campout (the night depends on the weather).

Registration is required. For costs and to register for programs, visit newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.