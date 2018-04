Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frog Frolic, Redding Community Center.

Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to noon, Coffee & Conversation with First Selectman, Redding Town Hall.

Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., Redding Board of Education, JRMS Community Room.

Wednesday, May 2, 11 a.m., Georgetown Special Taxing District, GSTD offices.

Wednesday, May 2, noon to 1 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch with First Selectman, Town Hall Conference Room.

Thursday, May 3, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Easton

Monday, April 30, 7 p.m., Annual Town Meeting, Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Tuesday, May 1, 7 p.m., Board of Finance, Easton Senior Center.

Weston

Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Budget Referendum, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, May 1, 7 p.m., Police Commission, Commission Room.

Tuesday, May 1, 7:45 p.m., Library Board, Weston Library.

Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m., Historic District Commission, Weston Library.