Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Thursday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m., Board of Assessment Appeals – Motor Vehicles, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Thursday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., Long Range Financial Planning Committee, Town Hall Conference Room.

Monday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m., Region 9 BOE Policy Committee, Central Office Conference Room.

Monday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Board of Ethics, Town Hall Conference Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, Zoning Board of Appeals, Canceled.

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Water Pollution Control Commission, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Monday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m., Region 9 BOE Policy Committee, Central Office Conference Room.

Monday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., Board of Police Commissioners, Library Community Room.

Monday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Energy Task Force, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Board of Fire Commissioners, Training Room.

Weston

Thursday, Sept. 13, Sustainability Committee, Canceled.

Thursday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, Meeting Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., Commission for the Arts, Commission Room.