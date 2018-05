The public is invited to the following events at the Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road.

Memorial Day Worship Service, Sunday, May 27, 10 a.m.

Computer Safety Class, Saturday, June 9, 3 p.m. Learn about computer and Internet safety, including social media safety. Cost is $15. For more information, call 203-261-2527.

Vacation Bible School, July 9 to July 13. Games, crafts, skits for children 3 to 13 years old.

Call 203-261-2527 to register or email [email protected].