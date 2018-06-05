Underberger begins race for Easton Probate Judge

Lori Underberger of Easton has begun her campaign for Judge of Probate for Trumbull, Easton and Monroe. Lori was the sole and unanimously elected nominee at the May 23 Democratic convention for the position.

The Probate Court is a court of limited jurisdiction, responsible for the settlement of estates and the management of trusts, as well as the appointment of guardians for minors and adults under disability. The Court also handles adoption petitions, name change petitions, and conservatorships.

Underberger is a graduate of Trumbull High School and has longstanding ties to the local community. She received a B.A. cum laude from Brandeis University in 1982, and a J.D. from George Washington University Law School in 1985. Her parents continue to reside in Trumbull. Underberger and her husband Dan raised their three daughters in nearby Easton where they now live.

Underberger has practiced law for more than 30 years, initially with Pullman & Comley in Bridgeport, and currently with Reid and Riege in Hartford. As an employee-benefits attorney, she advises municipalities, tax-exempt organizations, and companies on pension design, operations, procedures and compliance issues. She also served as treasurer for four years at Congregation B’nai Israel and currently works with their budget and investment/endowment committees.

“My years of legal experience together with my strong sense of fairness and belief in family values, and my desire to protect and promote personal autonomy, all while providing a strong safety net for individuals and families, will bring to the 46th district probate court a judicial, equitable, and compassionate examination and resolution of the issues before it,” she said.