Bedbugs are an important health nuisance throughout the United States and can be inadvertently transported back to homes in luggage opened by travelers in hotel and motel rooms infested with bed bugs.

Researchers at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) and Bedoukian Research Inc. of Danbury evaluated the effectiveness of six naturally occurring or structurally related compounds used in the flavor and fragrance industry, and of two commercially available repellents, in reducing the risk of bedbugs inhabiting luggage.

Chemicals were sprayed directly onto soft-sided lunch bags containing a soiled sock, which simulated luggage containing recently worn clothing, or onto a cloth towel that was placed under an untreated lunch bag.

Testing was performed in a six-foot by six-foot area where live bed bugs were released and given the opportunity overnight to inhabit and hide in treated or untreated bags or cloths.

They found that the compounds provided relatively long-term protection. Propyl dihydrojasmonate, a synthetically produced molecule similar to materials made by plants, prevented bedbugs from seeking refuge in treated lunch bags for 27 days. Delta-Dodecalactone, which is used in flavors and fragrances, applied to cloth towels repelled bedbugs for up to 276 days.

“These materials do not have unpleasant odors and do not react with plastics or synthetic rubber and therefore may be good alternatives to DEET, the most commonly used insect repellent,” said Dr. John Anderson, lead author of the study. Furthermore, he said, these compounds tended to be effective longer than DEET. Additionally, many of these materials have a history of safe use in the flavor or fragrance industry, and all have favorable toxicological profiles.

The authors noted that use of these cost-effective and relatively long-lived repellents would greatly reduce the risk of being bitten by bedbugs, reduce their inadvertent transport, and reduce anxiety of travelers staying overnight in hotel rooms.

The authors of the study, Anderson, Francis J. Ferrandino, and Michael P. Vasil of CAES and Robert H. Bedoukian, Marie Maher, and Karen McKenzie of Bedoukian Research Inc., recently reported their findings in the Journal of Medical Entomology (https://doi.org/10.1093/jme/tjx253). For more information, contact John F. Anderson at 203-928-7899 or [email protected] or Robert Bedoukian at [email protected].